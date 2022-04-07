The.Ink
Answering an age of anxiety
Happy Thursday! Earlier this week, I had a chance to sit down with the brilliant writer and journalist Masha Gessen to talk about democracy, aut…
Anand Giridharadas
7 hr ago
19
24
Share this post
Is this how Russia ends?
An interview with the writer Masha Gessen about why Putin might dare a nuclear strike on Poland, what democratic leaders don’t grasp that authoritarians…
Anand Giridharadas
Apr 6
86
14
Share this post
Who has persuaded you?
Dear Ink community: In honor this week’s cover reveal of THE PERSUADERS, a discussion question for you all: Who is someone who has persuaded you…
Anand Giridharadas
Apr 1
17
30
Who has persuaded you?
🚨A big announcement🚨
Presenting...THE PERSUADERS
Anand Giridharadas
Mar 30
56
3
🚨A big announcement🚨
Three minutes per patient
A doctor's confession from deep inside the American healthcare system
Anand Giridharadas
Mar 29
67
5
Share this post
How to do what's right without starting World War III
A conversation with historian and foreign-policy scholar Stephen Wertheim
Anand Giridharadas
Mar 17
56
10
Share this post
To defend democracy, be one
A conversation with Matt Duss, foreign policy advisor to Senator Bernie Sanders
Anand Giridharadas
Mar 8
37
7
Share this post
EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine's email pleas to Silicon Valley
Inside Kyiv's push to cut Russia off online
Mar 1
26
Share this post
The non-toxic origins — and future? — of social media
The writer Gal Beckerman on the hippies who invented social media and who understood what has since been forgotten: that conversation needs guardrails
Feb 18
31
10
Share this post
Inflation's real culprits -- and consequences
Rupert Russell, author of the new book "Price Wars," traveled to the ends of the earth seeking the source of so much modern chaos. He found an answer in…
Feb 5
49
12
Share this post
Read watch eat listen
What have you been reading, watching, eating, and listening to that others in the Ink community should know about? Drop your read/watch/eat/listen below…
Anand Giridharadas
Jan 27
174
181
Read watch eat listen
Can you focus long enough to read this?
Johann Hari, author of the new book "Stolen Focus," on the powerful actors working to break your brain -- and how to fight back
Jan 25
156
44
Share this post
