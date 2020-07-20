About The.Ink

Welcome to The.Ink, a new newsletter from me, Anand Giridharadas, investigating politics and culture, money and power, and telling the un-gussied truth.

In this moment of despair and of dramatic political possibility, The.Ink carves out a new space, free of gatekeepers, rooted in community. It will run essays on the passing scene, interviews with compelling people, recommendations of books and culture, and even high-stakes items like fish-sauce-vinaigrette recipes and haircare tips (it’s wax).

The.Ink is powered by Substack, a platform whose approach is to help writers build small but mighty sustained communities of readers, as opposed to yelling into the vast human sea.

Most posts will be free of charge and open to all. Paid subscribers will also gain access to live events and occasional special posts.

The.Ink will publish a post every Tuesday morning, followed by a live video conversation for subscribers around midday. (There will also be other impromptu posts from time to time.) If you’ve already signed up, please consider spreading the word to anyone you’ve ever loved, hated, or possibly gotten Covid from.

About Anand

The.Ink is by me, Anand Giridharadas.

I’m the author of three books: “Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World,” “The True American: Murder and Mercy in Texas,” and “India Calling: An Intimate Portrait of a Nation’s Remaking.”

I have spent much of my career working for traditional media. I spent 11 years reporting and engaging in columny for The New York Times, filing from Italy, India, China, Dubai, Norway, Japan, Haiti, Brazil, Colombia, Nigeria, Uruguay, and the United States. I now write occasionally for TIME magazine, where I’m an editor-at-large, or editor-on-the-lam as I like to think about it. I’m also a political analyst for MSNBC. But as change gusts through the media, I have felt drawn to creating a space and community of my own. With this newsletter, I hope to create a more intimate bond with many of you who do me the honor of reading and engaging with my work.