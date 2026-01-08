Today, Thursday, January 8, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, join The Ink Book Club’s rescheduled live discussion with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Carol Leonnig and Aaron C. Davis about their new book, Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America’s Justice Department, the January 6 attack on the Capitol 5 years on, the future of the rule of law, and more.

Watch on desktop at The Ink or join us from a phone or tablet with the Substack app. The Book Club is open to all supporting subscribers of The Ink, so join us now to take part!

What’s happened to justice in America — and to the Department of Justice? Today we’ll host Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Carol Leonnig and Aaron C. Davis for a rescehduled talk about their new book, Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America’s Justice Department, and how Donald Trump managed to use the machinery of America’s justice system against itself to escape responsibility for the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 and ultimately to retake the presidency — and continue his unprecedented attack on the rule of law in the United States.

