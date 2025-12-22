BOOK CLUB: Wrapping up 2025, and introducing our first read of 2026

We just finished our final Ink Book Club meeting for 2025, and we shared some closing thoughts on December’s book, Kiran Desai’s The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny. We talked about the novel’s exploration of the tension between the individual and community; the writer’s path between art and commerce; and how books are, at their core, built out of other books — the lifetime of reading that an author brings to the construction of a fictional world.

And we introduced our first pick of 2026. We’ll be turning back to nonfiction, and reading Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America’s Justice Department, the very timely new book by Carol Leonnig and Aaron C. Davis, a pair of investigative reporters who’ve won multiple Pulitzer Prizes for their work at The Washington Post. Their latest book tells the story of Donald Trump’s radical remaking of the Justice Department, how much damage has been done over the last decade, and what the road back might look like. It’s a compelling and disturbing story, and one we look forward to thinking and talking about as we near the end of the first year of Trump’s second term.

We hope you’ll be there for our next Book Club meeting, on Wednesday, January 7, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, when we’ll be talking about Injustice with authors Carol Leonnig and Aaron C. Davis. The conversation (and the Book Club) is open to all supporting subscribers of The Ink, so we encourage you to join us today.

And with that, we wish you all a happy holiday, and hope you all get lots of time over the break to catch up on that to-be-read pile (definitely let us know what you plan to read over the holiday in the comments below).

We thank you all so much for reading along with us this year, and we look forward to more great books and discussions around them in 2026.

