George Saunders on capitalism, craft, good and evil, Epstein, Trump, Minneapolis, and America now

We just talked live with George Saunders, modern master of the short story and novella, essayist, and author of two novels, including the Booker Prize-winning Lincoln in the Bardo (soon to be a movie starring Tom Hanks), and the new Vigil, the Ink Book Club’s February pick. Saunders is also a dedicated educator of other writers, both as a professor of English at Syracuse University and here on Substack, where he runs StoryClub. We talked to him about:

Why a good book is never actually about anything

How this Trumpian era has challenged his ability to understand evil

How he has tried to locate the largeness of capitalism and other political forces in the intimacy of human interactions

His exploration of the tension between idiot and wrathful compassion

Why hearing from readers and students is like being in a dark room, reaching out, and feeling a smiling face

How to solve your writer’s block by thinking of writing as a gift, not a challenge

And some of the writers he admires most who deserve more recognition, among them Claire Keegan, Samanta Schweblin, Annie Liontas, Deb Olin Unferth, and Sydney Rende

Whether you’re a writer, a reader, a thinker, or all of the above, you won’t want to miss this conversation. Just click on the video player above to watch.

