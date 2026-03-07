BOOK CLUB: Building the beloved community

Yesterday, we had a special Friday afternoon live Ink Book Club conversation with Emily Yellin, the coauthor of Nonviolent: A Memoir of Resistance, Agitation, and Love. This monumental work is the posthumous memoir of Reverend James Lawson Jr., a peer of Martin Luther King, Jr., theoretician and strategist of the civil rights movement, and mentor to the late Congressman John Lewis and the Freedom Riders. Joining us was Rev. Lawson’s son, California Superior Court Judge John C. Lawson II. Fittingly, our talk took place on the day of “The People’s Celebration,” Reverend Jesse Jackson’s memorial service in Chicago. We talked about:

Rev. Lawson’s beginnings and the advice from his mother that led him to nonviolence

On being willing to die for your country and your cause — but not kill for it

What Rev. Lawson learned from the independence movement in India

His first meeting with Martin Luther King Jr., and how he became a leading theoretician of the civil rights movement’s use of nonviolent direct action

His relationship with other civil rights leaders, and his extension of the fight for equality to achieve economic justice

How he continued King’s work, working with the labor movement, for immigrants’ rights, and for women’s rights

His thoughts on Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, and the lessons of the civil rights movement for our times

Rev. Lawson’s vision of the ultimate expression of nonviolence: the beloved community

By the way, today, March 7, is the 61st anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when civil rights marchers (including Rev. Lawson) led by Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee chair and future Congressman John Lewis were beaten, whipped, and tear-gassed by police as they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. The public outcry over the violence at Selma and against other peaceful marches that month led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In our times, it’s a reminder that the future remains unwritten, and that people can come together to change minds and make change.

For insight into the life and work of one of the key minds of the civil rights movement, you’ll want to hear the entire conversation. Just click on the video player above to watch.

Share

Leave a comment

We’re making a preview of this conversation open to all. If you want to watch the whole thing, we invite you to become a supporting subscriber, which includes membership in the Book Club and access to our discussion guides, group chats, and live discussions.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

How to participate in the Book Club

Each week, we’ll post questions — our discussion guide — on Sunday, and on alternate Wednesdays we’ll meet for a discussion with the Club or a visit from an author or other special guest (occasionally we’ll schedule on alternate days or times, but we will let you know). Look out for posts with further details. We invite you to chat or comment on our posts with your insights and questions in advance of our meetings.

To participate in our meetings and author talks on Substack Live, join from your phone or tablet with the Substack app. You can also watch from your computer at The Ink, and comment and ask questions in our chat, but you won’t be able to join the live video discussion. Make sure you enable notifications, and when our meetings begin, you should receive an email alert; if you can’t find the message, just check the notifications tab (the small bell-shaped icon to the upper right of the website or lower right of the app at the time of the event to find a link.

Book Club meetings are open to paid subscribers to The Ink, so if you haven’t become part of our community, join us today!