WATCH: Arguing for a diverse America with your friends on the other side

We just talked live with legal scholars and authors Kenji Yoshino and David Glasgow about their new book, How Equality Wins: A New Vision for an Inclusive America, and how to reimagine diversity, equity, and inclusion — yes, DEI — right now, and for a post-Trump world. Yoshino and Glasgow reminded us that while our moment is a stress test for the rule of law, this isn’t the first time people have had to fight for democratic values as a white, male, propertied class tried desperately to hoard power for itself — and Americans shouldn’t be afraid to argue for DEI today. They also talked to us about:

How communities and organizations can make progress on diversity, even under the second Trump administration

Why DEI isn’t at odds with merit — and why merit is the idea that needs rethinking

The mistakes of the left that invited attacks on DEI — and how to reform diversity programs to get beyond them

How the Epstein files can inspire new efforts to push for real equity

What you can do now to work for diversity right now, wherever you live and work

For some hopeful thinking on getting beyond cynicism and practical ideas on fighting for a more diverse and inclusive America, just click on the video player above.

