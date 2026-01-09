WATCH: Fear and favor

We talked live yesterday afternoon with Aaron C. Davis, the Washington Post journalist and co-author (with fellow Pulitzer Prize winner Carol Leonnig) of Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America’s Justice Department, our January Ink Book Club pick, about the tip that led to the writing of the book, how the first Trump administration began its demoralization and dismantling of the DOJ, and whether the book could even be written today.

How the Trump administration is rewriting the narrative of the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol

Whether Egypt offered a $10 million cash bribe to the first Trump campaign

The Russian troll farm workers who celebrated “making America great again” when Trump won the presidency in 2016

Whether former Attorney General Merrick Garland regrets slow-walking the investigation into election interference

Whether anyone will trust the FBI to fairly look into the killing of Renee Nicole Good, especially now that they’ve blocked state law enforcement from participating in the investigation.

If the sources who spoke to him for the book would — or could — be as forthcoming today

