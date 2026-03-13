BOOK CLUB: The Iran war and America’s addiction to regime change

We just talked live with journalist and author Scott Anderson about King of Kings: The Iranian Revolution — A Story of Hubris, Delusion and Catastrophic Miscalculation a history of the fall of Iran’s last monarch, Shah Reza Pahlavi, an exploration of that country’s complex geopolitical history and its entanglement with the United States, and how the mistakes of the past set up the mistakes of the present.

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Anderson talked to us about the book, how the cardinal sin of previous American administrations — believing their own propaganda — laid the table for Donald Trump to replay the Bush administration’s campaign against Iraq, launch this war on Iran, and kick off the spiraling crisis consuming the Middle East and the world economy, why this war is so unlikely to remove the current Iranian regime, the dangers facing reporters today, and much more.

If you’ve been looking to understand how we got into the current Middle East crisis, you won’t want to miss this. Just click on the video player above to watch now.

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