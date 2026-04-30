The desperate theory running America

We talked live with our April Book Club author Ibram X. Kendi about his provocative and timely latest New York Times bestseller, Chain of Ideas: The Origins of Our Authoritarian Age. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this week significantly narrowing the scope of the Voting Rights Act, Kendi’s work is more urgent than ever. That ruling is a real-time reminder that adherents of Great Replacement Theory are in control of many of our government’s levers — and those of many other countries around the world. Professor Kendi talked to us about:

How deeply Elon Musk has interfered with elections here and elsewhere, on the basis of the false notion that “whites are a rapidly dying minority”

The Justice Department’s case against the Southern Poverty Law Center and what it portends for other organizations;

The tactics used by propagandists to persuade voters to fight for privileges provided by dictators instead of the power provided by democracy

How to resist hopelessness and despair in the face of these anti-democratic measures

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Each week, we’ll post questions, and on alternate Wednesdays we’ll meet for a discussion with the Club or a visit from an author or other special guest (occasionally we’ll schedule special events on alternate days or times, but we will let you know). Look out for posts with further details.

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