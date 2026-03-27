BOOK CLUB: What the hell is happening in Iran?

Today we talked again with journalist Scott Anderson, author of King of Kings: The Iranian Revolution — A Story of Hubris, Delusion and Catastrophic Miscalculation. In his second conversation with The Ink Book Club, we talked about the many lessons the U.S. has failed — or has been unwilling — to learn from past experiences in Iran, and how those failures are shaping the unfolding conflict in the Middle East.

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Anderson talked to us about the breakdowns of intelligence under Jimmy Carter’s administration that shaped U.S. policy in the region, how the Ronald Reagan campaign exploited the hostage crisis to win the 1980 election, Donald Trump’s apparent lack of even the concept of a plan for the current war, and why he thinks Ayatollah Khomeini’s brutal Iranian Revolution was a transformational moment — the event that laid the groundwork for our authoritarian era.

If you’re looking for real insight into what’s actually happening in America’s latest war, click on the video player above to watch now.

And catch up on our previous conversation with Anderson at the link below:

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