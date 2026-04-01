BOOK CLUB: Ibram X. Kendi on birthright citizenship and great replacement theory

Earlier today — just as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Donald Trump’s latest assault on the 14th Amendment and the concept of American citizenship — we spoke with historian and author Ibram X. Kendi, the Carter G. Woodson Endowed Chair in History and the inaugural director of the Howard University Institute for Advanced Study about his brand-new book, Chain of Ideas: The Origins of Our Authoritarian Age. We talked to Kendi about “great replacement theory” (the notion that a shadowy global elite is recruiting one group — people of color — to replace another — white citizens — to reshape the West), how far-right movements around the world are using a shared playbook to steal livelihoods and destroy democratic values. But, Dr. Kendi tells us, solidarity, knowledge, and antiracism are the tools we need to push back.

Just click on the video player above to watch the conversation now.

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