ROSEMARY SCHLICK
31m

When I was 20 I volunteered for JFK's primary campaign in Los Angeles. The campaign put everybody to work on something. I was a Kennedy Press girl passing out information to delegates to the convention. Everybody got a job. It was the best feeling for someone who wasn't even old enoughto vote. Needless to say the 60's devastated most of us. Until the Age of Monster tRump 1968 had been the worst year of my life. 2025 has overtaken that year as the worst of my long life. I am 84, weak and tired, but Mamdani's campaign gave me real hope. WE HAVE SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN: OURSELVES. I am smiling today for the first time in many many months.

SLR LuckyChix
1h

We want change.

