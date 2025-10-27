The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Smaldino LCSW's avatar
Carol Smaldino LCSW
3h

I can't keep from smiling and from feeling, the first time in some time, some optimism. James Baldwin said he couldn't be a pessimist because to be alive is to be an optimist.

I still want us to work on our own shadows, so we also might see into what scares so many people we are scaring. Many Americans are blind to the joys of sharing and the humanity of caring. I don't want to go for the morally righteous tone at the moment: I think it isn't doing that well for us, unless. Unless a vision of the practical territory, the pitfalls, etc accompanies a moral vision. Unless we can start reaching more of those people who genuinely want to share, because sharing is beautiful, not because it would only mean they will lose their shirts, which they probably will not.

Thank you for your being a conduit for the experience!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gaile Whelan Enns's avatar
Gaile Whelan Enns
3h

So good to see this analysis. Videos were smile making - what a rally! If NY City is where things begin then its beginning for sure. Anand I confess that your pdcasts are great but your essays are even greater - for this reader! Please keep the essays coming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture