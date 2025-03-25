Journalist and author Nate Schweber continues his coverage of the New York City mayoral race and what it means for American democracy with a look at Zohran Mamdani, the millennial socialist who’s leaped past the field and to national visibility with a mix of fighting spirit and viral video skill. Can he make being a progressive Democrat cool again? Read on.

By Nate Schweber

What a difference a week — and a couple of national political outrages — has made in the New York City mayoral race.

On Friday morning the rising, progressive dark horse Zohran Mamdani, clad all in black, planted himself in a cold wind outside the tall, trapezoidal Midtown Manhattan building where the Democratic primary front runner, former governor Andrew Cuomo, recently rented a luxury apartment. Much of Mamdani’s popularity has come from his success in creating viral videos, and a confrontation outside Cuomo’s new home would be the perfect setup for another.

“What would you say if Andrew Cuomo was to come out of his house right now?” asked a New York Post reporter. “Could happen, right?”

Mamdani fired back: “I would say, ‘When are you going to find your spine?’”

Three days later, a visibly excited Mamdani stood, impervious to a chilly rain outside City Hall, and announced that his campaign had just raised the maximum amount allowed by law (he’s amassed a war chest of $8 million) and would shut down its fundraising. This came a week after a poll showed that of the 10 candidates for the June 24 Democratic primary — which will determine the likely eventual winner of the mayoral race — Mamdani trails only Cuomo and incumbent mayor Eric Adams.