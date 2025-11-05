In today’s letter: Yesterday’s elections delivered a clear verdict on what Americans think of Trump’s authoritarianism. As for the future of the Democratic Party, the jury is still out.

What comes after No Kings? What about making the same statement at the ballot box?

Last night, voters across the country got their first chance to weigh in at the polls since November 2024, and the result was a similarly unified rejection of the Trump regime’s first year, and support for key candidates and ballot measures meant to enable a more definitive pushback in next year’s midterms.

Imagine every one of those 7 million demonstrators who got out there on October 18, heading out to vote, and bringing some friends, and you might be on the right track about what happened yesterday. Americans — tired of being shit on and told to eat cake — said so, across the board.

Let’s break that down…