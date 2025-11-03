The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Naima (NM)'s avatar
Naima (NM)
5h

I could not agree more with your insightful and hopeful vision of who he is and what his smile might mean. I see him as full of JOY,that is genuine and that is compelling ESPECIALLY in such a dark political climate. Let us all remember the exuberance, hopefulness and yes, love, embodied within true joy. And May it spread! (And as for your smile, Anand, it suits you, it is real, and don’t worry about it. You do you and you do it with panache. Your interviews, the deep thought you put into questions with your guests is remarkable and yes, a joy! Thank you.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Evelyn Scolman Lemoine's avatar
Evelyn Scolman Lemoine
5h

Love this, Anand! I can even "hear" Mamdami's smile when he is speaking and all I have is the audio. He brings realistic joy to what he says. He laughs at and with himself. For all his terrific policy positions, he comes across as real and approachable. His smile is definitely a part of the authenticity that he oozes. He is gonna be great for New York, and great for the country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture