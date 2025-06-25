The.Ink

You know, I keep running into otherwise intelligent, but perhaps ill-informed people who still equate democratic socialism with the old-timey socialism of a hundred years ago--basically a Marxist-Leninist focus on the government acquiring the means of production, heavy centralized planning, etc. You know, the stuff that's been proven not to work. When I point at Scandinavia, they insist that Scandinavian countries aren't socialist. I am so happy that Zohran might get the chance to illuminate the fact that modern socialism embraces entrepreneurship, inventiveness, etc., fosters it, even--but also insists that the wealthy support the people whose tax money supports them via infrastructure, environmental initiatives, national protection, etc. etc. I read that Mayor La Guardia also was a socialist, and NYC named its first airport after him in gratitude. Wonder why?

A four letter word—hope. A city should cultivate aspirations, not a mausoleum of past exploits.

