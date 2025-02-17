WATCH: Freedom is an assignment

Today Ruth Ben-Ghiat, the brilliant scholar of fascism, joined me for another of these Substack Live shows we’ve been doing.

I have come to treasure these conversations. They are full of clarity about what we are seeing and living through — but also full of hope about what we as citizens can do.

I want you to dive into the whole conversation above. But we covered things like:

the 50501 protests today and whether it’s the beginning of a real movement

the terrifying IRS story that broke overnight, and the collision of Silicon Valley engineering culture with organized-crime culture in Trump’s DOGE

the failures and bright spots in old and new media covering this moment

very practical things regular people can do, at all levels, to fight back

how this moment is best understood not as a tragedy but as an assignment

When I asked the folks who joined our show what they took away, here is some of what people said. This is why we do this.

