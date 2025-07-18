RANT: MAGA is imploding. Stop turning defectors away.

Sometimes you need to say something.

MAGA is having a moment of real implosion. In the video above I break down why, exactly, the Epstein scandal is doing what others have not done. And why it’s all the more important, therefore, for folks in the pro-democracy movement to welcome defectors at this time. Sadly, that’s not what we’re seeing. Rather, we’re seeing lots of well-meaning but frustrated, even enraged, people telling defectors they will never be welcome or declaring (in spite of evidence to the contrary) that they will never change.

Persuasion, persuasion, persuasion. When we give up on it, we give up on being free.

This is the pep talk someone you may know needs. Please share with your networks.

