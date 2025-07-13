The.Ink

The.Ink

The.Ink
The.Ink
NOTEBOOK: Black and tan
0:00
-6:04

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The.Ink

NOTEBOOK: Black and tan

Some Sunday piano messing around
Anand Giridharadas's avatar
Anand Giridharadas
Jul 13, 2025
∙ Paid
16
4
Share

Today I found myself in a room like I have never been in before: cavernous, made of the kind of wood you probably can’t buy anymore, everything very old, with a Steinway grand from seemingly another eon, and a series of ping pong tables, some of which were hosting games. The ping pong seemed to create a background beat, if not exactly a regular one. So I started to mess around with Duke Ellington‘s “Black and Tan Fantasy,” as later interpreted by Vijay Iyer, and now ruined by me.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The.Ink to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture