NOTEBOOK: Black and tan

Today I found myself in a room like I have never been in before: cavernous, made of the kind of wood you probably can’t buy anymore, everything very old, with a Steinway grand from seemingly another eon, and a series of ping pong tables, some of which were hosting games. The ping pong seemed to create a background beat, if not exactly a regular one. So I started to mess around with Duke Ellington‘s “Black and Tan Fantasy,” as later interpreted by Vijay Iyer, and now ruined by me.
