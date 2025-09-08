WATCH: Can the Democrats return Trump’s serve?

Anand went to the U.S. Open this weekend, and saw in Jannik Sinner’s reflections on his loss to Carlos Alcaraz an object lesson for the Democratic Party — which is where today’s conversation with readers kicked off.

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer are as stuck in their ways as Jannik Sinner now realizes he was, except they haven’t woken up to the fact. They need to break out of their fatal political culture and support candidates like Zohran Mamdani — and show up ready to shut down the government in the upcoming budget debate. Right now, they seem more worried about looking silly than they are about becoming citizens of a fascist state — and that spells doom.

But our readers aren’t so stuck. We got some great questions, and talked to Liz and Julie about their everyday activism (and Julie shared some of her signs she’s been using to make connections in her neighborhood. And we talked a lot about how the biggest obstacle to change isn’t the people who like what Trump is doing, but the ones who aren’t paying attention.

To watch the conversation, just click on the video player above. And for more thoughts on what the Democrats could — and desperately need to — learn from Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, visit the link below:

Join us for more Live conversations this week!

Tomorrow, Tuesday, September 9, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll speak with author David Gelles about billionaires and his new book on Patagonia’s Yvon Chouinard. Then on Wednesday, September 10, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll talk with human rights attorney and Knight First Amendment Institute director Jameel Jaffer.

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you'll get an alert once we're live, and you can watch, chat, and even participate in the conversation during our Book Club meetings from your iOS or Android mobile device.