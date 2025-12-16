Salman Rushdie on free thinking and its foes, from ayatollahs to billionaires to Trump

We just talked live with the novelist, essayist, and memoirist Salman Rushdie, about his new collection of short stories, The Eleventh Hour — his first work of fiction since his recovery from the 2022 attack that nearly killed him — and about freedom of expression, the future of the book, authoritarianism, and more. We talked about:

The irreverent, questioning spirit and its enemies

How billionaires became the new threat to free speech

Why Donald Trump would be so hard to write as a literary character

Why his near-death experience didn’t turn him spiritual

How he still shows up every day and writes — and why his work is more about listening than inventing

Why books remain the most sophisticated information technology, with the power to change the world but only slowly and in secret

