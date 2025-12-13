We are being tricked into hating each other

The Epstein files are a revelation not about one man, not even about one class, but about how it all works. And the bottom line is this: We are being manipulated into thinking we are each other’s enemies and problem when the reality is staring at us: the power elites whom Epstein consorted with are all on the same team, and they are organized against us, and we snipe at each other instead of organizing against them.

Thank you for supporting independent media. Your support is what makes it possible for me to speak freely. Subscribe if you haven’t yet joined us.