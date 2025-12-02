Ro Khanna: Democrats must break with the Epstein class, or lose

We just talked live with Rep. Ro Khanna, the California congressman who’s behind the push to release the Epstein files, about how he built an unusual alliance with Republican colleagues to create the first real crack in the MAGA coalition, what’s next for Democrats, and what to expect on December 19, when the rest of the files are due for release. Rep. Khanna told us about:

Why Americans feel shafted by the people named in the Epstein files — a symbol of a powerful, out-of-touch social elite

How Donald Trump outflanked Democrats by threatening to take down that power elite — and why the Epstein files offer the opportunity to capture the same anger at the governing classes without turning to conspiracy to explain it

How the proposed new Democratic slogan “Strong floor, no ceiling” misses the mark, and why Democrats don’t need to think about messaging so much as they need to ditch their own donor class

What it was really like to work with Marjorie Taylor Greene — and how revised his own impressions of her through proximity

Why he thinks that the current leadership of the Democratic Party has got to go

You won't want to miss any of it.

