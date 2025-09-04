The.Ink

WATCH: Fascism: Who cares?

Trump is gutting American democracy, and most people seem either not to know or not to care. What can move them? We asked political strategist Anat Shenker-Osorio
Anand Giridharadas
and
Anat Shenker-Osorio
Sep 04, 2025
We just talked live with Anat Shenker-Osorio, messaging guru and political sage. We talked about the fundamental problem of this political moment: Donald Trump is rampaging through the American constitutional order, and yet outrage often seems confined to the most informed and engaged citizens, while many cannot be bothered.

What, if anything, can change that?

Click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

