WATCH: The first amendment vs. fascism

We just spoke with Jameel Jaffer, lawyer, author, and executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute. We talked about how to make sense of the Trump regime’s attack on civil liberties, and about what’s being done to push back against it in the courts — including the AAUP vs. Rubio case, the challenge to Trump’s deportations and visa cancellations of student activists for exercising their free speech rights. Jaffer talked to us about:

The upside-down resistance to Trump’s attacks on rights: district courts are defending democracy, even as the Supreme Court undermines the rule of law; institutional leaders are capitulating, while people with visas, jobs, and lives on the line are showing up to fight

Why the line between legal persuasion and illegal coercion is so murky — and how authoritarians exploit that idea by creating an atmosphere in which outright coercion is unnecessary. Nice TV network you have there, be a shame…

How the rights of U.S. citizens and foreign residents are inseparable — and why Trump’s attacks on foreign student activists endanger everyone’s right to speak

You won’t want to miss this critical conversation with someone who’s long been on the front lines in the fight against presidential overreach. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

