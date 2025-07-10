WATCH: Call it a “concentration camp”

We just talked live with our regular Thursday guest, the political sage Anat Shenker-Osorio, and nearly 1,400 of you, about how to even begin talking about the human tragedies that are connected to the biggest political questions and why Democrats seem so unable to tell the stories that can make those connections. She talked to us about:

Why right after a tragedy like the flooding in Texas, when people feel it’s the most inappropriate time to raise the real questions, is exactly the time to act because it’s when the most interest in solving a problem exists: “If not now, when?”

How Zohran Mamdani has broken out of the Democratic trap of depending on polls and is showing the party how to be a leader — even if they can’t see it yet

Why protests are great, but they’re just the beginning: and why the strategy now is “resist, refuse, and ridicule”

You won’t want to miss any of it. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

