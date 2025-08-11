WATCH: You don't fight fire with fire -- you use a fire hose

We just talked live with Texas State Representative James Talarico about what it’s like to be something that seemed unthinkable just months ago — a legislator in hiding in the United States — and about the role of faith in the fight for justice and against Christian nationalism.

How the national battle over redistricting has become a new kind of civil war, and what that implies for the state of the Republic

Why, even if gerrymandering is counter to long-term Democratic (and small-d democratic) goals, Republican bullying requires a response in kind — one that can put out the anti-democratic fire

What the threats against Texas Democrats (and against working people) reveal about how afraid Donald Trump is of fair elections, and what that suggests about how vulnerable Republicans may be in 2026

Afterward, we also spoke to American Federation of Government Employees President Everett Kelley about labor’s legal battle against the Trump regime — and how the attack on federal workers is an attack on all Americans.

You won’t want to miss these conversations. Just click on the video player above to watch the whole thing.

Share

Leave a comment

We are opening this video to all. But we’re also asking candidly that you support the work that goes into bringing you The Ink by becoming a paying subscriber.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

Join us for more Live conversations this week!

Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 12, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be speaking with writer and actress Amber Tamblyn about stardom, politics, and survival. On Wednesday, August 13, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, journalist Jon Lee Anderson will talk to us about hi

s latest project. And on Thursday, August 14, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio will return. We hope to see you for all of these conversations!

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert once we’re live, and you can watch, chat, and even participate in the conversation during our Book Club meetings from your iOS or Android mobile device. If you’re using a computer, you can also watch (and ask questions in the text chat) on our homepage.