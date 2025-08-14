WATCH: We, too, sing America

We just talked live with Anat Shenker-Osorio, messaging guru and political sage, about how to talk about — and how not to talk about — what’s happening in D.C.; why it’s a mistake to talk about the Trump regime’s most egregiously illegal acts as “distractions” when those acts are the MAGA agenda; and how to stay on message and conect what’s happening in Washington, D.C., in Los Angeles, and in cities to come. If there is anything that’s making us less safe, she reminded us, it’s the person in the White House and the regime of the bullies for the billionaires — and the answer is, as always, a Free America. Anat also talked to us about:

Why politicians who talk about an emergency and then go about business as usual are shouting “fire” and refusing to lead the way out of a burning building — leaving voters to assume their leaders are lying, or just don’t care

How Republicans and Democrats alike assume their neighbors are far more right-wing than they are — and how to work against this kind of negative social proof

Why it’s more important than ever to throw the better party — and why that might be a line dance on the Texas Capitol steps

As always, you won’t want to miss any of Anat’s advice or insight. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

During the conversation, Anat mentioned some ways to get involved over the coming days — and she challenged all of us to get other people involved: “You’ve got to challenge yourself and the people around you — make it social.”

To learn about what’s going on in Washington, D.C., and to support people fighting for their rights in the capital, follow the Free DC Project

The Visibility Brigade , which supports physical messaging on highway overpasses across America, is hosting “Be Brave With Us Day” tomorrow, Friday, August 15 .

And on Saturday, August 16, there will be rallies across the country to stand up to the Texas redistricting power grab. Visit Fight the Trump Takeover to find an event near you.

