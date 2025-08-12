Amber Tamblyn wants feminists to reach young men before Charlie Kirk does

Today we talked live with novelist, poet, activist, and actress Amber Tamblyn of Listening in the Dark, about the new tenth anniversary edition of her book Dark Sparkler, and how the silencing of women in Hollywood she writes about in those poems reflects the deep, systemic misogyny at the center of American life, how fighting for change will take all of us, and how poetry lets us understand the things that are broken. Tamblyn talked to us about:

Why the worst fear of the far right is of a woman being more than one thing

The incomplete legacy of and backlash to the #MeToo movement and why the fight against misogyny is ongoing

What the project of feminism looks like today, and why it includes reaching still-shapable men — before Charlie Kirk does

During the conversation, Amber recommended a short list of poets whose work captures America today; here are some links to Bookshop.org to get you started (and if you have more recommendations for political poets, leave those in the comments below).

