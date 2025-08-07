Is Israel committing genocide? This Holocaust historian says yes

We just talked live with the historian Omer Bartov, the Dean’s Professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Brown University, about what convinced him to call what’s happening in Gaza a genocide, and whether the changing international consensus on Israel’s actions can stop — or at least build a path to stopping — the violence. Bartov talked to us about:

Why in Israel, the lesson of the Holocaust has not been tolerance, but an overwhelming sense of existential threat, and why that makes it so hard to argue the case against occupation and genocide

How he responds to those who level charges of antisemitism against critics of Israeli politics, and how anti-antisemitism has become a new McCarthyism

What still gives him hope that international pressure can save both Jews and Palestinians from the state of Israel’s authoritarian demons

It’s a critical discussion that you won’t want to miss. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

