WATCH: Teachers vs. fascists

We just talked live with Randi Weingarten, the American Federation of Teachers president and longtime Democratic Party stalwart, about the threats facing public education, democracy, and the future of the American dream. She talked to us about:

Why education became a target for the right — including the two things teachers do that fascists fear

Why she resigned from the Democratic National Committee and why she believes the party needs to learn to grow its tent

How progressives can meet parents anxious about social progress and change where they are instead of turning them away

What she believes the gay rights movement did successfully that the trans rights movement has struggled to do in recent years

What education will look like in a future of addictive devices and rampant A.I.

You won’t want to miss any of this one. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

Share

Leave a comment

And look out for Randi Weingarten’s new book, Why Fascists Fear Teachers: Public Education and the Future of Democracy, available this fall.

We are opening this video to all. But we’re also asking candidly that you support the work that goes into bringing you The Ink by becoming a paying subscriber.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription