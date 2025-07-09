WATCH: What kind of great-grandparents do we want to be?

We just talked with former ABC News anchor and now fellow Substacker Terry Moran, and more than 2,000 of you, about the catastrophic Texas floods, the families directly involved, and what their tragedies and legacies tell us about America now.

We spoke about:

Making the necessary connections between human tragedies and underlying causes — the kind of narrative the press tends to avoid

Why talking about climate change after a flood isn’t politicization, but the exercise of care

How people who would do anything to protect the ones they love can live the kind of duality that lets them back the kinds of politics — like climate change denial — that endanger the people they love

How the new budget’s passage — by people who should know better — reflects the same problem: supported by business elites who are dooming their own great-grandchildren, who are far from guaranteed to be as rich as they are

What happened to the American ethic of solidarity that ensured people looked beyond their own families’ self-preservation to the national and global interest, and how can it be rebuilt?

Why the press isn’t built to tell people the deep story behind breaking news stories, how that limits public understanding of issues on the scale of climate change, and how independent media might develop the kind of storytelling that can really inform

How we can imagine a tragedy like the July 4 floods, with deep systemic and political roots, being ignored and simply preserving the status quo — and how we might also imagine a future where it motivates people to change

And what kind of great-grandparents are we being now, for our future great-grandchildren?

Visit the link below to read Anand's essay on the flooding:

And visit the following link to read our interview with Leah Hunt-Hendrix about her book, Solidarity:

