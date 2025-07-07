The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raj Rajaram's avatar
Raj Rajaram
10m

Anand, a heart warming story and article. You are a great writer. I hope this moves the hearts of the wealthy to start sharing their wealth with those in need, especially when the social safety net is being shredded by the current administration. I am going to do my part for the Greater Chicago Food Depository, a great organization that I have been supporting since 1994.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bonnie Neumeier's avatar
Bonnie Neumeier
3m

Thanks for writing this powerful story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture