Is Minneapolis the start of a “color revolution”?

We just talked live with the economist, author, and fellow Substacker Paul Krugman, one of the most perceptive critics of our times, about where the country is a year into the second Trump term, why autocracy hasn’t caught on in the United States, and why he sees in Minneapolis the possibility of an American color revolution — real hope, at last, for the country’s future. We also talked about:

Why mass deportation was the issue that finally woke up Americans

Whether Trump will try to interfere with the midterms

What might prevent the U.S. from sliding into autocracy like Hungary

How the world is moving on after its divorce from America

Did billionaires get anything out of their Faustian bargain with Trump?

Can Zohran Mamdani get the ultrawealthy to pay their fair share?

Whether he thinks we can recover from the severe illness of Trumpism

If you want to understand where the country is now and what it might look like after Donald Trump, just click on the video player above.

