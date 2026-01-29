The.Ink

Is Minneapolis the start of a “color revolution”?

Paul Krugman on the resistance in Minneapolis, the world’s divorce with an abusive America, and the odds that we’ll survive Trumpism
Anand Giridharadas's avatar
Paul Krugman's avatar
Anand Giridharadas and Paul Krugman
Jan 29, 2026

We just talked live with the economist, author, and fellow Substacker Paul Krugman, one of the most perceptive critics of our times, about where the country is a year into the second Trump term, why autocracy hasn’t caught on in the United States, and why he sees in Minneapolis the possibility of an American color revolution — real hope, at last, for the country’s future. We also talked about:

  • Why mass deportation was the issue that finally woke up Americans

  • Whether Trump will try to interfere with the midterms

  • What might prevent the U.S. from sliding into autocracy like Hungary

  • How the world is moving on after its divorce from America

  • Did billionaires get anything out of their Faustian bargain with Trump?

  • Can Zohran Mamdani get the ultrawealthy to pay their fair share?

  • Whether he thinks we can recover from the severe illness of Trumpism

If you want to understand where the country is now and what it might look like after Donald Trump, just click on the video player above.

