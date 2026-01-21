Fight fascism through friendship

Hanging out is hard as an adult.

So this afternoon, we took on that problem with Priya Parker of Group Life (also my wife) and Anya Kamenetz, who has written about the difficulty of figuring out friendship as an adult and as a fish out of water. We dug into the advice in Anya’s piece, and put together a plan to make your life less lonely — and maybe help beat back the advance of authoritarianism, too.

Why the epidemic of loneliness is a political crisis

How social media is the SnackWell cookie of friendship

Why you shouldn’t expect everything from your partner

How to figure out who’s going to host the potluck in a postfeminist age

Why the rise of the permanent guest, or “permaguest,” is a problem

How therapy is being weaponized to give people excuses not to show care

And how to grow your friending skills

Friendship is a skill you can learn — so get started by clicking on the video player above.

Share

Leave a comment

Our live shows are open to all. Afterward, to access the full video of this interview and the transcript, become a paying subscriber.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our staff a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

And if you haven’t already, please subscribe to Priya Parker’s newsletter, Group Life, and Anya Kamenetz’s newsletter, The Golden Hour.

Join us for more Live conversation this week!

Tomorrow, Thursday, January 22, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll speak to literary agent Alia Hanna Habib about the craft and business of writing, and about her new book, Take It From Me: An Agent’s Guide to Building a Nonfiction Writing Career from Scratch.

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert once we’re live, and you can watch, chat, and even participate in the conversation during our Book Club meetings from your iOS or Android mobile device. If you’re using a computer, you can also watch (and ask questions in the text chat) on our homepage.