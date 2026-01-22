WATCH: How to make it as a writer now

We just talked live with Alia Hanna Habib, literary agent and vice president at The Gernert Company. She has a new book out, Take It From Me: An Agent’s Guide to Building a Nonfiction Writing Career from Scratch, and also writes about her work here on Substack at Delivery & Acceptance. Both the book and the newsletter are full of great insights into the writing life — she’s worth reading even if you aren’t trying to sell a book. We talked to her about the craft and business of nonfiction writing, practical advice for writers, the future of reading and writing, and more:

Why is “nonfiction” defined negatively? Can’t we just call it “truth”?

Every year, nonfiction books are said to be about to die. Is this year different? Or is news of this death greatly exaggerated?

Why books are still the best technology for living inside a story, a group of people, or an argument

Can great books be written and published without a mass book-buying audience?

Whether Substack is the key to future writing careers — or writing careers are key to future Substack success

Nonfiction books are sold on proposals. Don’t be boring — interestingness matters!

Why the future of books isn’t to be more like phones, but to do what only books can do

You won’t want to miss any of it. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

Share

Leave a comment

Our live shows are open to all. Afterward, to access the full video of this interview and the transcript, become a paying subscriber.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our staff a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

And if you want to keep up with Alia Hanna Habib’s work (or just want to get a better understanding of the writing trade, make sure to subscribe to Delivery & Acceptance.