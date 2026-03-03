Anand Gopal on the Syrian civil war, mass protests in Iran, and what it means to be free

This afternoon, we talked live with the journalist and author Anand Gopal about his new book, Days of Love and Rage: A Story of Ordinary People Forging a Revolution, an epic ground-level account of the Syrian civil war as experienced by the people who came together to govern the city of Manjib as the Assad regime fell apart after the Arab Spring. We talked about:

How shopkeepers, teachers, athletes, and poets built a city government from the ground up and kept it alive for eighteen months

Why the authoritarian bargain — economic guarantees in exchange for giving up political rights — fell apart worldwide under neoliberalism

How economic precarity awakened Syrians to the possibility of protest and of political change

How Ba’athists, ISIS, and today’s Western authoritarians have all worked from a familiar playbook

What’s driving Iran’s mass protests, and how the opposition sees the American bombing campaign

Why it’s so hard to agree on a definition of “freedom” — and why it’s worth fighting for anyway

Wondering how friends and neighbors can come together to resist authoritarianism and persist even under the worst of circumstances? You won’t want to miss this book or our conversation. Just click on the video player above to watch now.

