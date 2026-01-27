Before and after Minneapolis

We just talked live with the historian and author Heather Ann Thompson, who has a new book out this week, Fear and Fury: The Reagan Eighties, the Bernie Goetz Shootings, and the Rebirth of White Rage, which examines Goetz’s 1984 vigilante attack on four Black teenagers as a way of understanding what happened to America in the 1980s and since. Thompson talked to us about:

How the situation in Minneapolis is part of a long history we need to understand

How cities are weaponized to spread fear in people who don’t live in cities

Why Bernie Goetz was a precursor to an era of white rage

How easily villains can masquerade as victims

The rise of Zohran Mamdani, and the question of what actually makes people safe — more police or better quality of life

Why she believes that, after Minneapolis, America may be at a tipping point

If you want to understand how we got to this moment, you won’t want to miss this conversation. Just click on the video player above.

