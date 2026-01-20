WATCH: How to stop human fracking

Hey there! Are you paying attention?

What if you looked at the phone in your pocket — the device you may be looking at right now — as a “cognitive prosthetic” engineered so giant corporations can monetize your desires, your eyeballs, and your attention?

We just talked live with Princeton historian D. Graham Burnett and Strother School of Radical Attention director Peter Schmidt about Attensity! A Manifesto of the Attention Liberation Movement, the new book they’ve coedited with filmmaker Alyssa Loh. The five biggest companies in the world, they told us, got that way by exploiting human emotions, eyeballs, and attention — and now is the time to pivot from studying that problem to finding a solution. Working as part of a collective called the Friends of Attention (the twenty co-authors who wrote the book) and through the School, they call for a new movement of attention activists, mobilized to recapture personhood from the technology oligarchs and build a more human future. We also talked about:

“Human fracking” — the way the attention economy hacks our brains at scale

Why it’s hard to get people to reject something that makes them feel good

How the tech oligarchs use the techniques of manufactured uncertainty that protected the cigarette industry from regulation

Why boomers may have a bigger problem with social media addiction than kids

How harm to children finally turned public opinion against smoking, and why we’re at a similar point with social media — a Silent Spring moment

Why rescuing healthy attention doesn’t mean rejecting technology, but the predatory economy behind it

Why it will take collective action — on the scale of the labor and environmental movements — to build a political force capable of taking on the attention economy

To get the politics we deserve, we need to remake ourselves — and learn to come together

Click on the video player above to watch the conversation — and don’t forget to pay attention!

