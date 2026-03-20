A peek inside the palace

This morning, I spoke about The Ink’s Epstein Class series on “Morning Joe.” I was asked if the war with Iran is distracting people from these revelations, and of course it is. But it doesn’t have to. At The Ink, we have been relentlessly focused on this story, and trying to help you make deeper meaning of it. We have much more planned.

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Catch up on The Epstein Class series: