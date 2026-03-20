The.Ink

The.Ink

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A peek inside the palace

Talking about our Epstein Class series on "Morning Joe" -- and the glimpse inside the corridors of power that helps explain what life has become like for people beyond
Anand Giridharadas's avatar
Anand Giridharadas
Mar 20, 2026

This morning, I spoke about The Ink’s Epstein Class series on “Morning Joe.” I was asked if the war with Iran is distracting people from these revelations, and of course it is. But it doesn’t have to. At The Ink, we have been relentlessly focused on this story, and trying to help you make deeper meaning of it. We have much more planned.

In the public interest, we are keeping everything in this series free and open to all — no paywall. Thanks to our supporting subscribers who make this work possible.

And, if you haven’t yet, we’d really appreciate you subscribing to make this project sustainable. In these times, standing up for independent truth-telling is urgent.

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Catch up on The Epstein Class series:

Our new series, the Epstein Class, unmasks how power works now

Our new series, the Epstein Class, unmasks how power works now

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Feb 19
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Epstein's network of bystanders

Epstein's network of bystanders

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Mar 2
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Never eat with women

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Mar 8
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Rich Brain

Rich Brain

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Mar 15
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