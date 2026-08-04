How a con man hacked death row

I spoke this week with the legendary investigative reporter Pamela Colloff, author of a riveting debut book, “Catch the Devil,” which blows the lid off of a scandalous reality of the American justice system: the use and knowing abuse of jailhouse informants.

We talked about the art and craft of telling big, socially important stories through the vessel of a single case, why narrative nonfiction matters now more than ever, and how Colloff thinks about the writer’s role in asking for your sustained time in an age of 30-second videos and algorithmic distraction.

It’s a great conversation.

And we want to hear from you: Are you a nonfiction reader? What do you love about nonfiction? What makes it hold your attention versus feel like a slog? What are some of your all-time favorites in the genre?

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