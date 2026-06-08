J. Lo, New York, and the question of who belongs

The other day, the pop singer Jennifer Lopez said something that caused a viral sensation. It was about who is entitled to call themselves a New Yorker. On one level, who cares? There is a lot going on. But something in me couldn’t shake the thought that J. Lo was participating in a cultural turn that must be resisted. So this is my response: a video essay about New York but also America, and belonging, becoming, the logic of an authoritarian age, and the importance of other, more open logics.

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