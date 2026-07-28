Finding your voice

It’s 5:15 a.m. Before my children wake up and scamper down, I wanted to give you all a glimpse of what I’ve been doing this week.

Making an audiobook is, like making a book itself, a strange, solitary, demanding experience -- and, like making a book, it can be a moving, communal, leavening one.

I wanted to share some glimpses behind the scenes from my recording work this week, some of the tricks I’m learning from the brilliant director Paula Parker about how to communicate in an era of short attention spans, and a story about my son.

I am nervous to the point of terrified, but also excited to the point of antsy, to share this book with you, my Ink community. I have put everything I have to give in to this book, and I would love for you to preorder it now. What this does is send a signal to the publisher and bookstores and librarians and others that people want this book. And that’s how it reaches more people. That makes you early adopters — evangelists.

You can find your preferred retailer here. For those who like their books signed, there’s a special link I can share with you from the McNally Jackson bookstore: if you order from here, I will make sure you get a copy signed by me. Truly, thank you.