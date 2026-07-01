Explaining the socialist surge

Democratic socialists are scoring political upsets across the country, with another surprise victory last night in Colorado.

What’s behind the socialist surge? What does it tell us about the rise and political influence of a new white-collar working class, as Noam Scheiber describes it in his new book “Mutiny: The Rise and Revolt of the College-Educated Working Class”?

I asked Scheiber to help us understand the shifting landscape within the Democratic Party, the connection many voters are making between Gaza and issues like housing affordability, whether solidarity is possible between frustrated Starbucks workers and frustrated Palantir workers, and how large ranks of educated disenchanted people have often changed history’s course.

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P.S. This week, my beloved bookstore McNally Jackson began offering special signed copies of “Man in the Mirror,” my new book out in September, at their website here.

I would love for this book to be in your hands. And to sign it for you with mine.

Get a signed copy