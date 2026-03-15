The.Ink

The.Ink

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Leigh Haber's avatar
Leigh Haber
4h

Brilliant analysis

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
7hEdited

A key benefit, or luxury, of having wealth is to live where you want to live. It's nuts to play the tax domicile game as Julian Robertson did.

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