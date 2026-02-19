The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Simon's avatar
Robin Simon
2h

The rich data from emails between Epstein and members of this disgraceful network of the very rich provide a unique and rare opportunity to examine their culture and practices in their own words; I found that your NYT OpEd and your interview with EK filled in some gaps in our understanding of this group and am pleased you’re going to continuing your analysis of them; these data are simply not available to social scientists. And while the emails are short, so much can be gleaned from them. Although my own research does not focus on the power elite, as a sociologist Ive long known that the difficulty of obtaining indepth interview as well as micro-level data on the social interactions of the very rich has resulted in a dearth of understanding on what makes them tick, what they value, and what they devalue. As a gender scholar, I’m horrified (though sadly not surprised) at the misogyny echoed in these emails as well as the racism and disregard for kids. I will closely follow your series and applaud your continued examination of these creeps. It takes a certain degree of heartless (and lack of empathy) to get to the top of the class hierarchy and I suppose it’s not surprising how they talk about folks who fall outside their group with so much disdain. Thank you for shedding more light on them.

Reply
Share
Sara Eckel's avatar
Sara Eckel
3h

Yes. I want to read this series.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anand Giridharadas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture