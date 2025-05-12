WATCH: Democracy is breaking. Do people care?

Donald Trump is waging war on the American republic. Why don’t more people care?

Today I had a conversation I won’t easily forget that sought answers to this question.

Are we living through the familiar, well-worn descent into authoritarianism? Or are we witnessing a new phenomenon, specific to modern life, in which people have enough of a subjective feeling of freedom in their personal lives that they are willing to carve out political freedoms they tell themselves they don’t need? Years ago, I found this attitude reporting in China. I asked my guests if it was now happening here.

What is freedom, really? Does a world of broad consumer choices and job options and infinite scrolling somehow cause people not to recognize they’re in a slow-motion emergency? And what does this mean for how defenders of democracy should make their case? I talked about all of this and more with the scholar of fascism Ruth Ben-Ghiat of Lucid and journalist Andrew Marantz, who has a great piece in The New Yorker about the parallels between Hungary and what the U.S. is headed towards.

Share

More Live conversations this week!

Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 13, at noon Eastern, we’ll speak with former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. On Wednesday, May 14, at 12:15 p.m. Eastern, we’ll talk to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. And then on Thursday, May 15, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll welcome the return of messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio. You won’t want to miss any of these!

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.

Get more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

If you appreciate the work that goes into The Ink and haven’t already done so, we hope you’ll become a supporting subscriber.

That’s how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today. Or give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription