WATCH: Brad Lander on his “gestapo”-style ICE detention

When New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested at immigration court on Monday while escorting an immigrant, then threatened with assault charges despite video evidence to the contrary, he became the latest victim of the Trump regime’s effort to “liberate” Americans from their local elected officials.

At the time of his arrest, Lander was working with the group Immigrant ARC to help immigrants resist DHS’s latest strategy to deny them due process: “dismissing” their deportation cases and thus stripping them of their status as asylum seekers — making them eligible for immediate arrest by waiting ICE agents. We talked to Lander about this cynical legal innovation by the Trump regime to purge immigrants without due process, what he learned talking to his jailers, and how he would fight on as mayor.

“These are gestapo tactics,” Lander told us.

